Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 167.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,226,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 580,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 348,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,061,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of ABG traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.16. 115,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

