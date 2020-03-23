Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,204 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,110,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 742,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,449 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after buying an additional 853,470 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 432,580 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 176,689 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 47,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,323 shares during the period.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,205 shares of company stock worth $100,422 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $3.12. 79,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $321.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $30.54.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

