Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

IT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,946. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

