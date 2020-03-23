Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,144. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.01.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,812 shares of company stock worth $180,824. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

