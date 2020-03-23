Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,405 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $7.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.61. 1,677,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.39 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

