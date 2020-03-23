Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,745 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SAP by 509.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 6.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 52.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.23. The stock had a trading volume of 119,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day moving average is $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Bank of America cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

