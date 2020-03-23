Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

SXT traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $41.87. 21,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,876. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

