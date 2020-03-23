Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $5,556,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $3,411,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 969,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 240,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after buying an additional 190,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,551,000.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.19. 86,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,888. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Lukes purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,576 shares of company stock valued at $237,704 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITC. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.