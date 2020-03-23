Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 116,141 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 194.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,141 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2,832.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.76. 778,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,916,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of -0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0668 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

GFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

