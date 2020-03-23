Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 31,411 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 142.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Lucey purchased 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Stifel Nicolaus raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

