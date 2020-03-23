Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,489 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 798.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 54,780 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $8,984,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Shares of GO stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,838. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $47.57.

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,184,296.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,467,215.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,939.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.