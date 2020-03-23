Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,138 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,835,000 after purchasing an additional 754,705 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,129,000 after acquiring an additional 328,134 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,294,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,082,000 after acquiring an additional 327,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,278,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,847,000 after acquiring an additional 113,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,876,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,622,000 after acquiring an additional 774,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.16.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.14. 838,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,638,892. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

