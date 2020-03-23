Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $2,598,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

