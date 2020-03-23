Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 71,327 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 121,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,282. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 80.69%.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MGP. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.