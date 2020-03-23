Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,771 Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,771 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Community Bank System by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,275,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,302,000 after acquiring an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

CBU stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on CBU shares. Hovde Group upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.