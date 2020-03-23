Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,533 Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 957,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,389,000 after buying an additional 306,647 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,974 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 687,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $22,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $30.27. 2,043,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,019. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.13. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

