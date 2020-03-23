Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,667 Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Triumph Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Triumph Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Triumph Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:TGI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,727. Triumph Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $260.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

