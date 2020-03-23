Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,034,000 after buying an additional 3,165,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,559,000 after acquiring an additional 750,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,236 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 797.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NRG traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.75. 1,688,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.82. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

