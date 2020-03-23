Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.68. 26,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,330. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.78. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.45.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

