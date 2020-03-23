Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 4,340 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Cigna by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI traded down $11.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.49. 1,563,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,957. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.