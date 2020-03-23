Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,317,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 142,327 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 64,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 203,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,759,000 after buying an additional 5,124,716 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTI. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

FTI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. 5,801,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,384,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.37. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

