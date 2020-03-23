Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Conn’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Conn’s by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 67,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 3,274.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 151,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Conn’s by 4,548.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 88,733 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.03. 530,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,031. Conn’s Inc has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

CONN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

