Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 445,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,048,000 after buying an additional 78,788 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 526,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.45. 562,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,433. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $125.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.15.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

