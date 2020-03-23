Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth $663,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anixter International by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anixter International by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,722,000 after acquiring an additional 303,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 1,961.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,613,000 after acquiring an additional 471,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AXE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of AXE traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.10. The company had a trading volume of 31,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.74. Anixter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average is $84.93.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

