Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of GMS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GMS by 341.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 50,023 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 150.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after acquiring an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. acquired 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,899.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at $49,899.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

GMS traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.75. 30,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,205. The stock has a market cap of $495.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. GMS Inc has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

