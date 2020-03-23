Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after buying an additional 283,505 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,694,000 after acquiring an additional 124,535 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 122,844 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $23,992,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.00. The company had a trading volume of 212,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,677. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.07 and its 200-day moving average is $341.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

