Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 709,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 381,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after buying an additional 88,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,830,000 after buying an additional 985,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.84. 461,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

