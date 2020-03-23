BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMCH shares. ValuEngine lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BMC Stock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BMC Stock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in BMC Stock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

