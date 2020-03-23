BMO Capital Markets Lowers AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$4.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 55.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGF.B. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

AGF.B traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.57. 172,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,980. The company has a market cap of $220.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. AGF Management has a one year low of C$4.51 and a one year high of C$7.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.09.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

