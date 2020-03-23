BMO Capital Markets Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) to Market Perform

BRP (TSE:DOO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$26.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$72.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$80.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.20.

Shares of TSE DOO traded down C$4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$20.30. The company had a trading volume of 939,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. BRP has a 12-month low of C$18.56 and a 12-month high of C$75.37.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

