Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bombardier to a “hold” rating and set a $0.80 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.37.

BDRBF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.33. 2,869,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,542. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

