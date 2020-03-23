Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.50 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDRBF. Raymond James raised Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $0.33 on Monday. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

