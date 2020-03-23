BonusCloud (BXC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 30% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $672,093.36 and approximately $241.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000624 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.01 or 0.04125513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00067459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037604 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015831 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,820,914 tokens. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

