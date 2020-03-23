BOOM Reaches Market Capitalization of $807,686.11 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One BOOM token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. During the last week, BOOM has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $807,686.11 and $22,071.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 428.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.87 or 0.02600605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00186723 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 972,251,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,220,761 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

