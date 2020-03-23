BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.20% of BorgWarner worth $17,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 121,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.64.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 322,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,318. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

