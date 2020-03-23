BOScoin Price Hits $0.0024 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $89,844.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00073002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

