Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,626 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Boston Beer worth $90,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1,001.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Boston Beer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $7.09 on Monday, hitting $313.55. 112,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,116. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $258.34 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.02 and its 200 day moving average is $376.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. On average, analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boston Beer from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $346.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.52.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.02, for a total transaction of $1,708,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,711 shares of company stock worth $32,742,528. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

