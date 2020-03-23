Boxer Capital LLC Acquires 1,084,598 Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,384,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084,598 shares during the period. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S comprises about 3.9% of Boxer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boxer Capital LLC owned 6.99% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S worth $68,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,367,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,735,000 after purchasing an additional 758,725 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,495,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,102,000 after purchasing an additional 705,529 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the fourth quarter worth about $4,601,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the fourth quarter worth about $2,244,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBVT. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

DBVT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,594. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $441.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.00.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

