Boxer Capital LLC Acquires 110,000 Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Gossamer Bio comprises about 1.9% of Boxer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Gossamer Bio worth $34,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $31,525.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $31,525.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOSS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,520. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $627.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOSS shares. BidaskClub lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

