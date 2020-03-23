Boxer Capital LLC Acquires 2,205,882 Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,205,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205,882 shares during the period. Kadmon accounts for about 1.6% of Boxer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.79% of Kadmon worth $28,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kadmon by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 274,891 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $1,563,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDMN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.36. 2,664,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,148. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $528.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,204.47% and a negative return on equity of 110.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDMN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

In other news, CEO Harlan Waksal purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $43,848.00. Also, Director Cynthia Schwalm purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $191,168. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

