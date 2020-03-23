Boxer Capital LLC Acquires 750,000 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.91% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBAY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $85,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.36. 3,154,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51. The company has a market cap of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

