Boxer Capital LLC Acquires New Position in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,125,000. AnaptysBio accounts for 1.2% of Boxer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.79% of AnaptysBio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANAB. State Street Corp increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 13.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,481 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 35.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 85.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 0.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 612,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANAB. ValuEngine raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of ANAB stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.82. 481,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,436. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. AnaptysBio Inc has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $361.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.97.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

