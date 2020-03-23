Boxer Capital LLC Grows Stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the quarter. Immunomedics comprises about 10.1% of Boxer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.37% of Immunomedics worth $178,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Immunomedics by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after buying an additional 404,670 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Immunomedics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMMU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Shares of Immunomedics stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. 1,914,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,723. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.