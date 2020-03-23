Boxer Capital LLC Has $24.50 Million Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.4% of Boxer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boxer Capital LLC owned 1.07% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $24,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 45,670 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $23.90. 789,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,603. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63). Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.