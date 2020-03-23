Boxer Capital LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Boxer Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,031,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 2.24% of Solid Biosciences worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 1,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.75) on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of SLDB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.33. 316,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,033. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $117.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. Solid Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

