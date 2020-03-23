Boxer Capital LLC Invests $11.70 Million in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 2.04% of Relmada Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,700,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,705,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $14,310,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,021,000. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,608,000.

RLMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLMD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.88. 138,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,380. Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

