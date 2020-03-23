Boxer Capital LLC Invests $35.63 Million in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,885,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,630,000. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares accounts for about 2.0% of Boxer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boxer Capital LLC owned 23.20% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 531.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 279,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 235,268 shares during the period.

LABD stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,805. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $28.82.

