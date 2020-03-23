Boxer Capital LLC Invests $57.13 Million in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,130,000. Seattle Genetics accounts for about 3.2% of Boxer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boxer Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Seattle Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,134,482.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,527,157 in the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.27. 1,287,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,095. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.29 and a beta of 1.71. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.59.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Bank of America began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.