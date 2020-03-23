Boxer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 317,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIRM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIRM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 61,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,756. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $291.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIRM. Citigroup increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

