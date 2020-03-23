Boxer Capital LLC Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Achillion Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.0% of Boxer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 2.14% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals worth $18,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

ACHN stock remained flat at $$6.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 8.96.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

